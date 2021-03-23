Greg Baker Painting Announces Increased Marketing Effort

Shawnee, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- For more 25 years, Greg Baker Painting has painted Kansas City homes and businesses and now the company plans to step up its marketing across the region.



Company owner Greg Baker started the business with an eye toward keeping Kansas City homes beautiful and secure against rain, heat and cold. While paints and the technology behind them has improved, one thing has remained the same for Mr. Baker, delivering the best service possible.



"I started house painting because I believe that paint on wood is the most attractive way to present a home. Over the years, I also expanded into staining fences and decks, sealing concrete and painting outdoor furniture. Through it all, I kept in mind that my company's reputation was riding on every job," he said.



With the expansion of the Internet and the way it allows businesses to increase their reach, Mr. Baker said he had a choice to make. On the one hand, he had his business to run and customers to take care of. On the other hand, successful online marketing work requires a significant investment of time and effort.



"My customers brag about the work my company does. They tell me I need to do more to let people know about the services we offer. 'Get online,' they tell me. I point out I have a website, but that's just not enough," he said.



Successful online promotion of things like replacing wood rout and painting fences and gates means blogs, releases, announcements and more, he said.



"The choice I had was not really a choice at all. I only have so much time each week to work. I can do what I love, painting and making sure my customers' orders are met or I can spend time marketing. I'm going to take care of my business," he said. "That's why I contacted Holly Powell and Soaring Away. Her company knows Internet marketing backward and forward."



Ms. Powell's marketing company is equally particular about the clients she takes on. Potential clients are vetted carefully and their reputation is checked thoroughly within the community where they work. Greg Baker painting passed with flying colors.



"Greg knows painting. More importantly, he knows how to treat his customers. Over 25 years, many of his customers have come back time and time again because of the work he provides. Greg Baker Painting is exactly the kind of business that is a joy to work with," Ms. Powell said. "We look forward to telling even more people about his full line of services and the quality work that goes into each job."



For more information, visit Greg Baker Painting.



About Greg Baker Painting

Greg Baker Painting is a fully licensed and insured painting, staining, and sealing contractor with the materials and staff to finish any painting, staining or sealing job. Our expert painting contractors have to undergo a stringent quality check that ensures you receive only the highest quality and safest services.



Greg Baker Painting is well-known for high-quality workmanship and on-time, consistent completion of painting, staining, and sealing projects. Not only do we specialize in residential painting we specialize in the painting of security fences and gates. While we're at it, we can also paint your patio furniture. Deck or fence need staining? We can handle that, as well. We serve the Shawnee, KS area and specialize in painting, staining, as and concrete driveway sealing.



