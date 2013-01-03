Greg Boivin Is a Leading Dentist in Saint Louis

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Greg Boivin has become established as one of the leading dentists in the St. Louis area. His clinic, Carondelet Park Dental Care, run by Saint Louis Family dentists has thus far served thousands of customers and provided each one with an outstanding level of care. Dr. Greg Boivin specializes in providing high-quality personalized dental care to his patients, and ensures that each patient leaves with a happy smile on their face (quite literally). Whether Greg Boivin is performing teeth whitening services or extracting a tooth, he has always delivered outstanding care to his patients. What makes Greg Boivin different from other leading dentists is that Greg actively share an interest in his customer’s lives. To him, his customers aren’t just customers, but people who he sees regularly – and thus treats them as friends and family.



Through his surgery, Greg Boivin provides comprehensive treatment planning through using restorative and cosmetic dentistry to help patients achieve their optimal levels of dental health. Should a dental emergency ever occur, Greg Boivin and his team are on hand to make every physical effort possible to ensure that the emergency is dealt with as quickly and as efficiently as possible. Greg Boivin and his team have always believed that prevention is better than a cure, and this is part of their business model.



Dr. Greg Boivin offers a wide variety of dental services. Some of the services provided includes root canal therapy, sealants and fluoride, periodontal treatments, and extractions. They also include a wide variety of cosmetic and restorative services including teeth whitening, crowns and bridges, porcelain veneers, and dental implants.



Dr. Boivin believes that maintaining a standard of excellence in personalized dental care enables his staff to provide the quality dental services to patients in the St. Louis area. By providing comprehensive treatment planning, and utilizing restorative and cosmetic dentistry allows for the goal of optimal dental health. Dr. Greg Boivin also prides his clinic in providing dental emergency services if the need arrives.



To learn more about Dr. Greg Boivin, head over to his personal blog found at: http://gregboivin.com/



Carondelet Park Dental Care

4181 Loughborough Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63116

Phone: 314-832-2628

http://gregboivin.com/