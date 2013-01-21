Greg Ecker Role in Innovative Lightweight Route Distribution Solutions Magliner

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- “Greg Ecker is an outstanding manager and business strategist,” said D. Brian Law, Magline Chairman and C.E.O., “In his previous roles as VP Operations and, more recently, VP Sales and Marketing he has had a tremendous impact on Magline’s growth and performance. As Executive Vice President, Ecker assumes broad responsibility for business planning, organizational development, and our commitment to product quality, economic value, and design innovation.”



Thought leaders are essential and Magline is fortunate to have found Greg Ecker, Magline Executive Vice President. He is an experienced sales strategist and innovative thought leader, develops annual business plans and corporate objectives, as well as coordinating the day-to-day operations of the corporation. Ecker brings years of brand experience to his position, having first come to Magline in 2007 as a Global Supply Chain Director, before becoming Vice President of Operations in 2008. He excelled in both positions, developing a sound understanding of Magline’s market presence while working to maintain strong customer relationships. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing, where he led the development and implementation of Magline’s sales strategies. Ecker’s external responsibilities included brand strengthening, new product initiatives, and increasing Magline’s market share, while internally he worked to create a culture of innovation and urgency.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



Magline, Inc.

www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209