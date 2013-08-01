Greg Monterrosa Is Speaking at the Indie Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles 2013

Westlake Village, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- The Indie Entertainment Summit (IES) is taking place August 7-11, 2013 in the entertainment capital of the world, Los Angeles, California, with 5 days of workshops and panels with music industry speakers and veterans, along with bands and DJ's rocking live concerts and music showcases.



"The Indie Entertainment Summit is excited to have Greg Monterrosa as a speaker this year,"states IES Founder/Chairman Jay Warsinske, "a business strategy & a solid foundation are absolutely necessary to build upon and Greg Monterrosa will help IES attendees lead the way!"



Greg Monterrosa has helped thousands of entrepreneurs and artists treat their business like the business it is. As the Co-Founder of MyLLC.com, helping people start and manage their companies is his passion. He has been featured in publications; Success Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine and Fast Company Magazine. Greg Monterrosa is ranked as one of the top 40 under 40 business people by The Pacific Coast Business Times.



"I am honored to speak at The Indie Entertainment Summit 2013 among colleagues I admire and respect" say's Greg Monterrosa. His topic will be "Structuring your Music for Success". he will cover the different types of business entities why you should operate as a corporation or LLC, trademarks, the importance of staying in compliance and more. ?



Other scheduled speakers include; Brian Felsen, President of CD Baby. Brian Shafton, Owner of RBC Records. Bun B, Artist. Chang Weiseberg, Founder of Guerrilla Union (Rock The Bells Tour, Paid Dues Festival). Chino XL, Artist. Damien "Dame" Ritter, CEO/Co-Founder Funk Volume Entertainment. Jay Asher, Composer. Jeff Amann, President of Bandpage.com. Kenny Stoff, Director of award winning film Sound City. Kevin Lyman, Founder and CEO of Warped Tour. Nic Adler, Owner of The Roxy. Noah Bushnell, Founder of Atari Corporation.Steve Lobel, Artist Manager. Voilet Brown, legendary Music Executive and more.



Based in Westlake Village, CA, MyLLC.com is one of the nation’s fastest growing business formations and corporate compliance companies. MyLLC.com are the authors of the best-seller “Limited Liability Companies for Dummies”. His latest venture DGPWorld (based in Malibu, CA), works with independent record labels and artists to help them build foundations, establish revenue streams and treat their music like the business it is. For more information visit DGPWorld.com



Indie Entertainment Summit is the annual event that takes place in NoHo Arts District in Hollywood, California. It is open to Artists, Filmmakers, Technology Experts, Indie Record Labels, Bands, Business Executives and anybody who are interested in becoming a professional in entertainment industry.For more information, please feel free to visit www.IESFest.com.