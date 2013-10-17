Fort Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Greg Sandora explores the dangers of running for president in his latest political thriller Jack Canon’s American Destiny. The book features Jack Canon, a charismatic senator from Kentucky, in his "All-In" run for the White House. He meets a lot of obstacles along his way, from corrupt politicians to relationship troubles to murder conspiracies. But, Jack will stop at nothing to become president, and to get the chance to change the world and make it a better place. Even if that puts his own life at risk.



With glowing reviews on Amazon, Jack Canon’s American Destiny has made a lasting impression on its readers.



Greg Sandora is a first class writer.? His writing is simple and easy to understand, his dialogue is sound, and his descriptions make characters easy to picture. Best of all, he manages to keep an iron grip on the reader throughout the book. And last but not least, he kept the best for last.? That is what story telling is all about. This book is “a keeper”, and I recommend that everyone reads it. ?It’s a five star book for sure!” – Ron Standerfer, the publisher of the Pelican Journal.



Jack Canon will return in the sequel, Women of the House, which is due for release later this year. "This is one of those stories that possess the ability to seize your attention from the first few lines till the last. With the entire realistic political spectrum, the heart-thumping action and the overflowing glamour, it doesn’t only glued you to your seats but makes you greedy enough to finish it in one go."– Gladys Nicolas, Gladys Book Nook.



The son of artists, Greg Sandora is originally from the Portland, Maine area and lived and worked there for many years before moving to Southwest Florida, where he lives with his beautiful wife and children. He works as a professional manager and spends his spare time writing. To find out more, please visit http://www.gregsandora.com/ or contact the author at 609-519-8000 or via email gregsandora99@live.com



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The sequel pushes the envelope, "Think the Wedding of the Decade meets the Crime of the Century." Says author Greg Sandora. "It's the Story of International Espionage, Global Terrorism, Staggering Wealth, and a Cabal of Greed that threatens our way of life. In addition there's Romantic Entanglement that's impossible to ignore. Warning - May cause blushing in some readers."