Gregg Roofing Announces Spring as the Best Time for Roofing Inspections

Portland, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Gregg Roofing Inc., a Portland based roofing company, has announced springtime as the best time of the year for roofing inspections.



The Portland roofing contractors made the announcement in order to educate home owners about the potential risks of neglecting the roof after a harsh winter. Spring is one of the best times of the year for a roofing inspection due to the potential damage that can occur during the winter. Extreme rain, piles of snow and ice can have a serious negative effect on all types of roofs.



Within their announcement, the company mentioned that cracked or curled shingles are a good indication that one may need a roof inspection, as is damaged flashing as well as dented porch eaves. Leaks and other obvious signs should be inspected by a professional immediately.



A thorough inspection by a professional roofing company will assess the condition of the roof and determine the extent of the damage. Neglecting to have a thorough inspection may result in Water leaking into the home which may damage the electrical system in the home which is unsafe for those living inside the home.



The Portland roofing company has a strong reputation within their community as the top roofers in the area



About Gregg Roofing Inc.

Gregg Roofing, Inc is a Residential and Commercial Roofing Contractor operating a wide range of trucks, hoists, and pumps to provide all types of roofing applications. The company prides itself on offering quality services in a timely manner throughout the greater Portland, OR since 1944.



