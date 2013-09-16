Gregg Roofing Encourages Home Owners to Protect Investments Before Storms Hit

Camas, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Gregg Roofing Inc., a Portland based roofing company, is actively encouraging home owners as well as real estate investors to protect their investments with a fall roof inspection before winter storms roll into the area.



The Portland roofing contractors made the announcement in order to educate home owners and real estate investors about the potential risks of neglecting the roof before a harsh winter. Fall is one of the most important times of the year for a roofing inspection due to the potential damage that can occur during the winter. Extreme rain, hail, and piles of snow and ice can have cause damage to a building both inside and out when a roof has not been inspected.



According to Gregg Roofing, there are many signs which indicate that a roof inspection is due, such as cracked or curled shingles, damaged flashing and dented porch eaves. Those who experience major leaks and obvious damage should call a professional immediately.



Home and business owners have significant amounts of money invested in their real estate, which is why Gregg Roofing is strongly encouraging owners protect their investment. A damaged roof can allow water to leak into the building, causing structural damage, and may even damage precious items within the home.



Established in 1944, the Portland roofing company has a strong reputation within their community as the top roofers in the area, as their care and concern for their client coupled with excellent customer service has earned them a phenomenal reputation as the Northwest’s Premier Roofing Contractor.



For more information on roofers in Portland, Oregon or surrounding areas, or to book a roofing estimate for a fall inspection, visit their website at www.GreggRoofing.com.



About Gregg Roofing Inc.

Gregg Roofing Inc. is a residential and commercial roofing contractor which operates a wide range of trucks, hoists, and pumps to provide all types of roofing applications. The company prides itself on offering quality services in a timely manner throughout the greater Portland, OR since 1944.



For more information about Gregg Roofing Inc., or for additional media enquiries, contact Allan Tiffany at



27001 S.E. 15th Street

Camas, WA 98607

Business Phone: 360.834.3902

URL: http://www.GreggRoofing.com

email: office@greggroofing.com