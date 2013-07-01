Gregg Roofing Encourages Home Owners to Replace or Repair Roofs This Season

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Gregg Roofing Inc., a Portland based roofing company, has been encouraging home owners to replace or repair their roofs during this summer. Since the springtime has been warmer than usually, Gregg Roofing is encouraging home owners to replace or repair their roofs now.



The Portland roofing contractors made an announcement in order to educate home owners about the potential risks of neglecting the roof, and are strongly encouraging a summer inspection. Summer is the busiest season for roofing contractors as home owners believe the warm weather to be the best time to repair their roofs, which is why Gregg Roofing is encouraging people to book now before the busy season hits.



Winter can be tough on the home, especially the roof. Extreme rain, piles of snow and ice and changing weather conditions can have a serious negative effect on all types of roofs. Without a proper inspection, home owners may find themselves in the middle of the following winter with roof leaks and cracks.



Building maintenance is an important part of home ownership, which is why a thorough roof inspection by a professional roofing company is essential. Greggs Roofing will assess the condition of the roof and determine the extent of the damage, and help customers create a plan to repair and prevent damage.



The Portland roofing contractors have a strong reputation within their community as the top roofers in the area, as their care and concern for their client coupled with excellent customer service has earned them a phenomenal reputation as the Northwest’s Premier Roofing Contractor.



