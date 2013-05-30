Gregg Roofing Offers Roof Inspections for Real Estate Transactions and Pre-Inspections for Homes

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Gregg Roofing Inc., a Portland based roofing company, has officially announced its offer to provide roof inspections for real estate transactions and pre-inspections for homes.



The roofing contractors Portland, OR made the recent announcement in order to help real estate agents as well as home sellers and new home buyers with their purchases and transactions. Due to the negligence of many homeowners, roofing often is left untouched and decreases the value of the house when attempting to sell. By helping with the process, Gregg Roofing hopes to make the transaction easier on everyone involved.



While most people only repair the roof when it is leaking, Gregg Roofing warned the public about other potential dangers. Shingles which are cracked or curled, damaged flashing and dented porch eaves indicate the roof may need to be repaired or replaced.



The roofing contractors are offering a thorough inspection to all home owners and will assess the condition of the roof to determine the extent of the damage. Neglecting to have a thorough inspection may result in ugly legal matters once the house has been sold, therefore it is important to have it checked before signing any contracts.



Additionally, the company assures those looking for safe Vancouver metal roofing contractors or other roofing contractors that the company utilizes proper safety gear and is fully insured.



The roofers Vancouver, WA has a strong reputation within their community as the top roofers in the area, as their care and concern for their real estate related clients coupled with excellent customer service has earned them a phenomenal reputation as the Northwest’s Premier Roofing Contractor.



For more information on roofing contractors Portland, Oregon or surrounding areas, or to book an estimate for an inspection, visit their website at www.greggroofing.com.



About Gregg Roofing Inc.

Gregg Roofing, Inc is a Residential and Commercial Roofing Contractor operating a wide range of trucks, hoists, and pumps to provide all types of roofing applications. The company prides itself on offering quality services in a timely manner throughout the greater Portland, OR since 1944.



