Gregg Stapp Insurance Services Introduces Contractor Insurance

Fullerton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Gregg Stapp Insurance Services, located on the web at http://www.grsinsurance.com , is an independent agency that has been offering health coverage as well as fire, home, auto and commercial insurance policies for years to California residents and businesses. Now, Gregg Stapp announces a line of contractors insurance specifically designed to help those who contract their services for construction and other purposes.



Contractors have specific insurance needs that can only be met by contractors liability insurance policies. Gregg Stapp Insurance Services now offers a full line of contractors liability policies that cover contractors for every type of workplace accidents. Policies can include coverage for workplace injuries on the part of employees and others, loss of income when jobs are shut down and a wide variety of other protections specifically geared toward the unique needs of contractors.



Gregg Stapp Insurance Services is a full-service, independent insurance agency offering every type of insurance protection and policy, including:



- Homeowners and renters coverage. For those who own their own homes or rent their living space, Gregg Stapp offers a wide variety of coverage options including liability, flood, fire and theft protection.



- Boats and motorhomes. Gregg Stapp offers protection for all forms of recreational vehicles.



- Medical insurance. The new health care laws are confusing, but Gregg Stapp offers policies that meet every need.



- Umbrella. For those with larger amounts of assets, Gregg Stapp offers umbrella policies to cover every scenario.



- Commercial auto. Contractors and businesses have unique auto insurance needs. Gregg Stapp agents can find the right auto insurance policies for commercial coverage.



- General liability and commercial property. For business owners, Gregg Stapp can find the right commercial and liability policies.



- Medical malpractice. Gregg Stapp can find medical malpractice policies for every type of healthcare professional.



- Workers compensation. Business owners need workers compensation insurance for their employees and Gregg Stapp can help.



About Gregg Stapp Insurance Services

Gregg Stapp Insurance Services offers insurance protection for home, business, auto and health. Licensed agents work with clients to determine the most cost-effective forms of coverage from a network of insurance companies. Gregg Stapp Insurance Services is an independent agency, so coverage is always affordable and reliable.



For More Information: http://www.grsinsurance.com