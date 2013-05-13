Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- The Gregg’s Mill community of Graniteville, South Carolina is an exceptional example of careful design and development. Gregg’s Mill is a unique and growing community in the Central Savannah River Area(CSRA). Gregg’s Mill features several homes and new construction home options by the expert green home builders at Bill Beazley Homes. Every home built by Bill Beazley Homes for the Gregg’s Mill community has been built in compliance with the Bill Beazley Homes Green Advantage Program. The BBH Green Advantage Program uses a completely green approach to homebuilding. This includes environmentally friendly building techniques and the latest energy saving appliances. The BBH Green Advantage Program gives homeowners an opportunity to save on reduced energy bills while living in an environment that’s healthy for families and the environment.



Each of the new homes BBH homes in Gregg’s Mill comes complete with a number of exclusive amenities. Gregg’s Mill offers residents large wooded home sites in a carefully crafted community. Every BBH home in Gregg’s Mill has an electric fireplace with heater and air purifier. The superior quality homes provided by CSRA expert home builders Bill Beazley Homes feature hardwood floors and complete gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. New sod yards are carefully laid to preserve existing natural resources and add to the carefully designed aesthetics of Gregg’s Mill. Every lawn comes complete with front and rear yard sprinkler systems. Bill Beazley Homes is currently offering new homeowners $6000 in closing costs. New Gregg’s Mill homes from BBH come complete with a brand new side by side stainless steel refrigerator.



