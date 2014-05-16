Gregory Restoration Introduces Free Inspections

Capistrano, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Gregory Restoration at http://www.gregoryrestoration.com is a professional mold remediation and water damage restoration specialist.



Homeowners who need prompt water damage restoration in Orange County can learn more at http://www.gregoryrestoration.com/water-damage-restoration-orange-county/. Now, Gregory Restoration also offers free estimates and appraisals for homeowners who are looking for professional water damage restoration or mold removal in Orange County as seen at http://www.gregoryrestoration.com/orange-county-mold-removal/. This estimate and appraisal is normally a $149 value, but Gregory Restoration offers it to clients for free as a way of saying "thank you" for the trust customers place in this company.



Gregory Restoration has expert solutions for mold and water damage issues. Whether damage has occurred through flooding, a leaking pipe, a ruptured hot water heater or other problems, the outcome is the same: soaked floors and walls that require professional treatment to remove or prevent black mold growth.



Black mold can be very dangerous to the people living in a home or working in a business. Any time a building has suffered water damage, is it very important that the owners take the job of mold and water damage remediation seriously. Gregory Restoration helps them do that with a free estimate and appraisal.



Gregory Restoration can also assist with smoke damage and other types of disaster damage to a home. Contact them today for a free estimate.



About Gregory Restoration

Gregory Restoration is a professional full-service company that offers mold, water, fire and smoke damage repair and remediation to Orange County home and business owners.



For More Information:

Bill Gregory

949-366-1930

Gregory Restoration

32240 Paseo Adelanto #B1 San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

bill@gregoryrestoration.com

http://www.gregoryrestoration.com/