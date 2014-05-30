San Juan Capistrano, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Smoke causes severe damage to property, even after the fire has been secured. Homeowners must act quickly to minimize its effects. Gregory Restoration introduces smoke damage repair service to quickly restore homes to their pre-loss condition.



A fire often leaves homeowners overwhelmed, struggling to handle the thousands of details that have arisen as unexpectedly as the flames themselves. To complicate matters further, damage to a property can continue long after the fire has been secured if not assessed by a professional quickly. Gregory Restoration’s caring professionals eliminate the stress of restoring a property with their new smoke damage repair service.



The most trusted source for water damage restoration in Orange County, as outlined at http://www.gregoryrestoration.com/water-damage-restoration-orange-county/ , Gregory Restoration also understands the paralyzing effects that smoke can have on a property. In addition to smoke damage after a fire, smoke residues can cause a lingering odor if not treated quickly and correctly.



The professionals at Gregory Restoration work closely with clients and their insurance companies to respond immediately, sending their emergency restoration crew to the property within an hour. The crew analyzes the damage and secures the property to prevent subsequent damage. Gregory Restoration’s team then begins the process of restoring the residence to its pre-loss condition. In addition to water damage restoration and smoke damage repair, Gregory Restoration specializes in mold removal for Orange County, as described at www.gregoryrestoration.com , and can also be consulted for carpet cleaning and air duct cleaning services.



For smoke, mold, or water damage repair in Orange County, as outlined at http://www.gregoryrestoration.com/water-damage-restoration-orange-county/ , Gregory Restoration has the knowledgeable team of experts, years of experience, and competitive pricing to restore any property at any budget.



About Gregory Restoration

With over 20 years of industry experience, Gregory Restoration is a full-service restoration business specializing in mold removal, water damage repair, and smoke damage restoration. Family-owned and operated, Gregory Restoration has a solid reputation in Orange County for is impeccable customer service, reliable team of professionals, and excellent quality workmanship.



For More Information:

Bill Gregory

Gregory Restoration

32240 Paseo Adelanto

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

949-366-1930

bill@gregoryrestoration.com

http://www.gregoryrestoration.com