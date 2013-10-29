Gregory Yates Reaches $500 Million Milestone in Compensation for Clients

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- When it comes to righting wrongs, the only way to attempt to do so is often through monetary compensation. This raises a problem for those filing law suits in determining the true cost of their troubles, which is, at best, open to interpretation. Gregory Yates, PC law firm earned its reputation uncovering corruption in the police and improving auto industry safety standards, and have ensured that their clients get the maximum compensation possible for their hardships, with the total now reaching over half a billion dollars.



The Los Angeles products liability lawyer specializes in large cases but never neglects the little man, and still offers free legal consultations for aggrieved parties who may feel they have a case. The settlement fees secured by Gregory Yates are some of the biggest in California, with a single payout by a Doe Public Entity amounting to 6.2 million dollars.



The milestone reflects the priorities of the practice to putting their clients’ needs first and ensuring that judges and juries see the true scale of impact that product liabilities, personal injuries and other problems can have on people’s lives. With this track record, it is no wonder that the firm is celebrating its sought after status.



A spokesperson for Gregory Yates explained, “Starting out as a Los Angeles personal injury lawyer, Gregory Yates still defends such cases today, but has grown to specialize in cases with multiple plaintiffs, including a case with over sixty individuals represented. Cases of this scale have the capacity to effect real and lasting change in the institutions the plaintiffs have been wronged by, as well as guaranteeing a payout that addresses their suffering appropriately. This is why Gregory Yates is now universally respected by the industry and more importantly, by his clients.”



About Gregory Yates, PC

Mr. Yates and his associates are skilled in dealing with wrongful death cases, dog bite cases, serious motor vehicle accident cases, toxic mold cases, and attorney malpractice cases. The firm handles class-action cases as well as individual cases, and can associate with additional attorneys as needed for very complex cases or cases involving a large number of plaintiffs. From their office's current location in Encino, he and his associates handle cases in Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County, Orange County, Ventura County, and Riverside County. For more information, please visit: http://www.gregoryyates.com/