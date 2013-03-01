Grenadian Children's Author Uses Active Childhood as Inspiration for Obesity-Busting New Book

Austell, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Antoinette Charles recalls very happy memories from her childhood, most often created while outside playing games. However, after moving to the United States, the health and weight of young Americans quickly proved that active play wasn’t a priority among her new neighbors. Wanting to change the health and lives of children across the country, Charles is delighted to announce the launch of her powerful new book.



‘My Favorite Island Games’ has a simple yet incredibly compelling mission, to encourage children to play active games and improve all areas of their health in the process. By portraying positive and healthy activity, the book’s characters intend to make children want to get up, stay up and play.



“Most of my childhood days were spent outdoors playing. All the children in the neighborhood were always outside. I do not remember any one of my friends or the neighborhood children being obsessed as a results of all of these activities,” says Charles, who also spent a portion of her childhood in Trinidad.



She continues, “I loved walking to the beach, and then when we got there we played all day. I was always encouraged to go outdoors and play. Watching TV was only permitted on the weekends, and was not allowed for very long. There were no video games in the house.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Such a great book; Ms. Antoinette Charles has written a fun book highlighting some wonderful games from my childhood and the many hours I spend playing with my friends. I purchased this book for my nephew, and we enjoy this book together during his daily story hour,” says one reader, who reviewed the book online.



Another was equally as impressed, saying, “It's really refreshing to read a children book that shows the fun times of our youth. The author reminded me how much fun I had as a young boy.”



Boasting stunning illustrations of the Caribbean islands and their locations, Charles also hopes to provide children with a much-needed lesson in geography.



“On the cover there is a map of the Caribbean Islands featuring Florida as well. This shows the proximity of these islands to the United States, which I hope will show children that there’s another world literally waiting on their doorstep. The difference in culture is drastic and I want to inspire children to get out there and see the world,” she adds.



Critics praise Charles for the diligent efforts she has taken to change the lives of young people. Actively encouraging parents to read the book with their children, Charles has also opened a world of opportunity for adults to educate younger generations on life as it was during their own youth.



About Antoinette Charles

Growing in the Caribbean and experiencing the great outdoors through play, Antoinette has done a wonderful job introducing and encouraging children to enjoy more outdoor games.