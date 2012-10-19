Grey Oaks Real Estate in Naples Florida Launches New Website

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Grey Oaks Real Estate announced the official launch of their new website, GreyOaksRealEstate.us today. The website is part of the company's continuous effort to revolutionize the way future home owners find their property. They have built the site in such a way that it will become a great resource of important information for those who are looking into the Grey Oaks community to purchase a home or condo.



The web pages in the website will contain specific real estate information in Grey Oaks that is vital to the decision making process of potential buyers. There are several relevant sections all throughout the site for easy navigation, categorized based on the types of homes and communities in Grey Oaks, as well as available lifestyle amenities and services. Grey Oaks Real Estate is aiming to become the main provider of go-to websites that supply valuable, relevant, and accurate real estate information for the most lucrative developments in Naples.



James Anderson, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations is very enthusiastic about the impact of the website to people who want nothing less than concrete and real information, rather than a mere sales pitch. He says, "There are so many real estate websites out in the internet nowadays and most, if not all of them, have become mere vessels of sales rather than of valuable information." He also added, "The Grey Oaks Real Estate site will be just the beginning of the revolution of the supply of real estate information. It will serve as a great guide to those who want to take a tour of the various communities in Naples without having to leave the comfort of their homes." The official release of their website is just part of a series of steps that Grey Oaks Real Estate is taking in order to position itself as the premiere provider of Naples real estate listings.



About Grey Oaks Real Estate

Grey Oaks Real Estate specializes in providing specific and relevant information about the real estate communities and amenities of Grey Oaks. The company is a hailed real estate expert and has a clear understanding of what people look for in a future home or investment.



