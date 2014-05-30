Stock Signature Homes Neopolitan Estate Model Residence Under Construction in Estaury at Grey Oaks

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Understated elegance and sophistication. These two elements immediately flash to mind when considering the new Stock Signature Homes Neopolitan Estate Residence underway in Estaury at Grey Oaks and it shouldn't come as a surprise.



Stock Signature Homes is the luxury building arm of Stock Development, recently recognized by Builder Magazine as one of the top 100 builders in the United States. With the project being designed by Stofft Cooney Architects and an interior by the award winning Jessica Lee from Marc Michaels Interior Design the Neopolitan has a team working on it that's second to none. And the results are already exceeding expectations.



“We've had a chance to look over the floor plans for the Neapolitan, which is designed by Stofft Cooney Architects, which means we already know it's going to be grand,” commented Eamon Murphy of Equity Realty. “This is not something to miss out on.”



The Neopolitan features a grand two story floor plan totaling 7,713 square feet. It includes a study with a door opening to a covered terrace, a large well featured kitchen that will leave even the most discerning cook satisfied at the selection of appliances, a club room, a separate VIP area, a master suite and master bedroom, along with a four car garage to name just a few highlights. Furnished the luxury residence is price at $6.995 million.



The interior of the residence celebrates a mix of modern, rustic and antique elements, with each room having its own take on the personality of the luxury residence, including the guest rooms which are far from “cookie cutter” copies, but each holding its own unique feel. The ceiling in the foyer is well over 12 feet and is highlighted by glass walls and a finely ornate chandelier.



The outdoor living space is also remarkable in its attention to detail. A pool and spa, as well as an outdoor kitchen are featured along with a deck made of fine shell stone.



The anticipation to see the finished residence is very high.



Emily Gardner, from Naples recently remarked, “I had the pleasure to hear about this luxury home very close to the beginning of the project. I think it's going to be jaw dropping. This is truly a fantastic accomplishment.”



For more information about Grey Oaks, contact Equity Realty at at (239) 963-4070 or visit http://www.equityrealty.com/grey-oaks.php. See current property listings for Estuary at Grey Oaks online at http://www.equityrealty.com/estuary-at-grey-oaks.php.



About Equity Realty

At Equity Realty, our motto is "Here, Relationships Matter". Our agents understand the process, are technologically equipped and can work in a fast paced environment. Our agents believe in advocacy and educating buyers and sellers.