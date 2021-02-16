GreyCampus Announces 100 Scholarships for Women to Take Up Career Programs in Data Science and Full Stack Development

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- The career program, structured by industry experts, has a 6 month rigorous curriculum where students will be prepared for better career opportunities through live instructor-led classes, assignments, quizzes, online labs, industry projects and mentorship. The career services is an add-on advantage for the students, where they are groomed for career opportunities and are equipped with the right tools to successfully transition to better careers. All this is delivered over an online learning platform where students learn in cohorts with dedicated support from teaching assistants.



"Our career programs are designed and run by industry experts. The hands-on nature of the program ensures students are exposed to solving business problems. Students tend to give up when they are stuck and that's where our personalized attention and mentorship comes in to clear the roadblocks so the students can continue with confidence. Our recruiting partners value the consistent effort that gets showcased through the projects students execute throughout the program." said Srini Vedantam, Vice President at GreyCampus



Interested women candidates can apply on the scholarship section of the GreyCampus website. The program admission process involves application, followed by an aptitude test and an interview. Successful scholarship candidates will get a 100% fee waiver on the career programs.



"This is a fantastic opportunity for aspiring women to accelerate their careers. Being a part-time program with convenient timings, working professionals too can participate in this program. This scholarship is worth $2000 for students from the US. There are limited scholarship seats so would encourage all eligible candidates to apply soon" said Deb Sharma, Director at GreyCampus



About GreyCampus

GreyCampus is an online education platform providing programs to help grow careers through skills and certifications. The company provides training in technology and business areas including Data Science, Full Stack development, Cyber Security, Project Management, Quality Management and Cloud Technologies. Based in Dallas, Texas and Hyderabad, India; GreyCampus has enabled more than 150,000 professionals achieve their career goals.



For more information, please visit www.greycampus.com



Contact:

Sanjana Rao- (214) 556-5319 (US) / sanjanarao@greycampus.com



For more information on this scholarship please visit https://www.greycampus.com/scholarships/women-in-tech



