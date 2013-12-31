Greyhound Legal- the Best Legal Services Available Through a Mobile App

Tacoma, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Greyhound Legal is a dedicated company that is involved in legal services comprising of legal messengers and process servers, and with its unfaltering vision, it has recently launched an android app to make the life of their customers convenient and easy. The many services that Greyhound Legal offer but are not limited to include process serving, courier services, investigations, surveillance, mobile notary service, fingerprinting, stakeouts, registered agent services, witness statements and more. With the help of the android app people can enjoy all these services just at a click. Smartphones are becoming smarter, and there is an app that has been developed to serve every industry type. Greyhound Legal is exploring into this world of apps to make available convenient legal services.



The main highlights of the Greyhound Legal’s android app are as follows:-



Wide-range of legal services at just a click

Carry legal services in the smartphone wherever you go

Pre-paid legal services offered at a nominal fee

Guaranteed services offered

Access to legal forms like free power of attorney

Services offered for personal as well professional purposes



When one picks Greyhound Legal to carry out their legal tasks, one can be rest assured of the quality of work that they will be entitled to in a timely manner. The mobile app just adds up to their steadfastness to enable the team at Greyhound Legal to take swift actions. Unlike other legal mobiles apps, the Greyhound Legal app offers guaranteed fulfillment of the services.



The user can order for the services through the android app and a legal specialist from Greyhound Legal will be assigned to take care of the legal formalities and of the services that has been requested for. The firm specializes in dignified services, too, and takes utmost measures to deliver the client’s legal documents. The 100% money back guarantee if not satisfied in Pierce County and the guaranteed services serve as proof of the high quality of services delivered.



About Greyhound Legal

Since the past fifteen years, Greyhound Legal has been operating successfully in Washington and Oregon, serving legal documents for individuals and businesses. With the help of the android app, the firm has established itself as a leader in the State with regards to technology and superior customer service. Install Greyhound Legal android app from Google play to enjoy the legal services at just a click.



Media Contact:-

Name: Tye G. Goetz

Email Id: GreyhoundLegal@gmail.com

Phone Number: 253-230-9675

http://www.Greyhoundlegal.com