Greystone Equipment Company Is Now Featuring Wire Shelving from Eagle Group

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Greystone Equipment Company has been proudly serving Philadelphia and New Jersey area customers for over 25 years. Customers have become accustomed to relying on Greystone Equipment Company for all of their warehouse and storage equipment needs. Customers utilize Greystone Equipment Company for various products, including modular drawer cabinets, pallet racks, shelving systems, and much more. Greystone Equipment Company only carries products from the highest quality manufacturers. Now, Greystone Equipment Company is featuring wire shelving and more from the Eagle Group.



Greystone Equipment Company offers customers a variety of brands. However, when it comes to wire shelving and worktables, Eagle Group stands above the rest. In fact, Eagle Group has been manufacturing shelving products for over fifty years. Greystone Equipment Company is proud to feature products from Eagle Group, which have proven to be of a very high quality over the years. Eagle Group manufactures a variety of stainless steel shelving units, stainless steel wire racks, and other storage products.



Right now, Greystone Equipment Company is featuring several Eagle Group products. Cusomter favorites, Stem Caster carts, are four-shelf carts. The Stem Caster carts are available in two different finishes, zinc and chrome. Another popular Eagle Group item, Quad-Adjust Wire Shelving, has provided customers with an added sense of convenience. The Quad-Adjust wire shelving allows users to add and remove shelving without disassembling the entire unit.



Along with shelving solutions, Eagle Group manufactures a few high quality worktables. Now, Greystone Equipment Company is offering customers flat top work tables. The work tables utilize a patented system in order to prevent sideways movement during use. Whether it is pallet racks in New Jersey or wire shelving in Philadelphia, Greystone Equipment Company can help customers with all of their storage needs.



About Greystone Equipment Company

Greystone Equipment Company has more than 25 years of experience in the material handling and storage equipment industry, providing its clients with the highest level of quality and excellence. They represent major brands including Lista, Eagle Group, Hallowell, Cogan, Bulldog Rack Co., Lakeside, Proline, and Husky.



To learn more visit http://www.greystoneequipment.com