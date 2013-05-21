Greystone Equipment Company Now Featuring Converter Shelf Systems by Lista International

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The Greystone Equipment Company is proud to now feature shelf converter systems by Lista International. Greystone Equipment Company offers their customers several products by Lista International including: modular drawer cabinets, drawer storage cabinets, storage wall cabinets, mobile cabinets, workbenches, and other storage solutions. Now, Greystone Equipment Company’s customers can maximize their existing shelf areas with a shelf converter system. Space is not a cheap commodity. Greystone Equipment Company helps their customers find the most practical and affordable storage solution.



Lista International’s shelf converter systems are great solutions for customers who already have existing shelving for storage but additional space is needed. In fact, Lista’s shelf converter system can increase storage capacity by greater than 50%. The shelf converter systems use modular drawers that fit into existing shelving. The shelf converter systems are typically designed to fit the standard 24 inch deep industrial shelving. Several drawer types can be installed. Small and large items can be stored in the drawers. Furthermore, organization becomes much easier and customizable drawer layouts are available. Organization and identification increase dramatically with a Lista shelf converter system. Customers can utilize the Lista Script software to make customs labels, bar codes, SKU’s, logos, photos, and much more to help increase efficiency while locating items.



The shelf converter systems are also extremely secure and can be equipped with hinged lock bars. Furthermore, customers can customize the color of their shelf converter systems. The drawers come in a variety of standard colors including: beige, black, bright blue, classic blue, green, dark gray, light gray, red, sand, and white. Additional premium colors are available along with the ability to request custom colors. Customers should feel free to contact Greystone Equipment Company about the shelf converter systems and any of Lista International products.



About Greystone Equipment Company

Greystone Equipment Company has more than 25 years of experience in the material handling and storage equipment industry, providing its clients with the highest level of quality and excellence. They represent major brands including Lista, Eagle Group, Hallowell, Cogan, Bulldog Rack Co., Lakeside, Proline, and Husky.



