Greystone Equipment Company Now Featuring New Storage Lockers

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Greystone Equipment Company has over 25 years of experience as a storage racks company in Pennsylvania. Serving customers in the greater Philadelphia and New Jersey area, Greystone Equipment Company has become an industry leading provider of storage solutions. Additionally, Greystone Equipment Company offers a full line of shop equipment, safety supplies, cleaning materials, maintenance tools, shipping supplies, and much more. Business owners need look no further than Greystone Equipment Company for all of their storage and material handling needs. Now, Greystone Equipment Company is featuring a variety of new storage lockers.



Greystone Equipment Company takes pride in offering only the highest quality products. That being said, Greystone Equipment Company is featuring several storage lockers manufactured by Hallowell. For over a century, Hallowell has been designing and manufacturing the highest quality storage equipment. Now, Greystone Equipment Company is offering customers a great selection of Hallowell storage lockers. Hallowell storage lockers are extremely versatile and can be used in a variety of settings. In fact, Hallowell lockers can be found in schools, hospitals, gyms, warehouses, and many other businesses around the world.



The first set of Hallowell lockers offered by Greystone Equipment Company is the KD Premium grade locker. KD lockers come in a variety of models and colors. Furthermore, customizations including coat rods and door styles can be selected at the time of purchase. The second set of KD lockers is the maintenance free storage locker. The maintenance free lockers are available in single, double, and triple tier body styles. Coat rods and shelves are available options in the maintenance free locker. Greystone Equipment Company also offers heavy duty ventilated steel lockers by Hallowell. The heavy duty lockers are available in single, double, and six tier body styles. Greystone is much more than a pallet racks company in Pennsylvania and will work with every customer to identify the best solutions for storage.



About Greystone Equipment Company

Greystone Equipment Company has more than 25 years of experience in the material handling and storage equipment industry, providing its clients with the highest level of quality and excellence. They represent major brands including Lista, Eagle Group, Hallowell, Cogan, Bulldog Rack Co., Lakeside, Proline, and Husky.



To learn more visit http://www.greystoneequipment.com.