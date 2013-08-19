Greystone Equipment Company Now Featuring Pallet Racks by Husky

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Greystone Equipment Company, headquartered in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, has been in business for over 25 years. Greystone Equipment Company specializes in material handling and storage solutions. Furthermore, Greystone Equipment Company focuses on providing a quality service at an affordable rate. Being a privately owned and local company, Greystone Equipment Company can focus on what matters most and that’s their customers. Providing everything from modular drawer cabinets in Pennsylvania to pallet racks in New Jersey, Greystone Equipment Company can help customers choose from an endless selection of storage solutions. Now, Greystone Equipment Company is featuring pallet racks by Wireway Husky.



Having options is a wonderful thing. Greystone Equipment Company represents a number of manufacturers and brands. However, quality can never be overlooked and Wireway Husky products have proven to meet the highest standards. Currently, Greystone Equipment Company is installing several models of Wireway Husky pallet rack systems. One of the most popular models of Wireway Husky pallet racks is the Invicible series. The Invincible pallet rack system features the patented Bowlock safety clip and comes with posts that can reach up to 46 feet high.



Another popular Wireway Husky pallet rack system is the Lynx Rack. Wireway Husky has been manufacturing pallet racks for nearly half of a century. With that amount of experience, customers can trust they are truly getting the highest quality. The Lynx rack features a double slotted post, which allows for expedited beam adjustment. The Lynx rack is available in standard gray and yellow, but additional colors can be made available. The Reliable Rack by Wireway Husky is named perfectly. The Reliable Rack has set the industry standard for virtually all pallet rack systems. Greystone Equipment Company is always more than happy to discuss all options with customers and they take pride in finding the right solution for every individual.



About Greystone Equipment Company

Greystone Equipment Company has more than 25 years of experience in the material handling and storage equipment industry, providing its clients with the highest level of quality and excellence. They represent major brands including Lista, Eagle Group, Hallowell, Cogan, Bulldog Rack Co., Lakeside, Proline, and Husky.



To learn more visit http://www.greystoneequipment.com