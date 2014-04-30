Greystone Equipment Company Now Offering Cogan Partitions, Mezzanines, and Guardrails

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Greystone Equipment Company is now offering Cogan Partitions, Mezzanines, and Guardrails. Cogan makes partitions for various small and large infrastructure including construction sites, machine and conveyor guards, and warehouses. Partitions safeguard equipment and inventory with a wire mesh frame constructed from structural steel. The 10-gauge, 2in. x 2in. welded wire mesh frame provides a cost-effective way to safeguard and efficiently store equipment and inventory. Cogan makes durable, resilient steel partitions that will last for a long time and never require maintenance. Save money with this smart design from a leading partition manufacturer.



The mezzanine company in New Jersey now also carries mezzanines from Cogan. Cogan mezzanines help companies improve their storage and manufacturing capabilities. Unused space magically becomes functional – mezzanines can even add one or two levels to a warehouse interiors for offices, parts departments, retail, stock rooms, production floors, and locker rooms. Cogan mezzanines in New Jersey can be custom engineered to meet clients’ exact storage specifications, and can be easily dismantled and moved. Convert unused space into valuable storage areas with mezzanines built to meet the company’s load requirements.



Don’t forget to browse Greystone Equipment Company’s selection of Cogan guardrails. Avoid collision accidents, worker injury, and property damage with these versatile guardrails. Cogan offers constant protection at a price any company can afford. Use guardrails as barriers for rack-aisle ends, conveyors, loading docks, and machinery. Cogan revolutionized guardrail safety with safety-yellow paint finish for increased visibility, bolted guardrail connections, and security caps on each post.



To learn more about partitions, mezzanines, and guardrails from Cogan, visit Greystone Equipment Company online or call 800-604-6901



About Greystone Equipment Company

Greystone Equipment Company has more than 25 years of experience in the material handling and storage equipment industry, providing its clients with the highest level of quality and excellence. They represent major brands including Lista, Eagle Group, Hallowell, Cogan, Bulldog Rack Co., Lakeside, Proline, and Husky.



To learn more visit http://www.greystoneequipment.com.