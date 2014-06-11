Greystone Equipment Company Now Offering Eagle Group Products

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Greystone Equipment Company is now offering Eagle Group products in their online store. Eagle Group has several divisions with over 50 years of experience in industries such as custom fabrication, materials handling, cleanroom, electronics, storage and transportation, healthcare, and retail display. Interested customers can browse their stainless steel shelving products including stainless steel wire racks and mezzanines in New Jersey at http://greystoneequipment.com/products/wire-shelving-company/.



Stem Caster Carts from Eagle Group offer sturdy mobile storage with four high-capacity shelves finished with EAGLEbrite zinc and mirror chrome. Convenient swivel wheels make this item perfect for materials handling facilities. Wheels are available with breaks when users need the shelves to stay in place.



Quad-Adjust Wire Shelving feature shelves with unique interlocking corners that fit into the slots of collars mounted to split sleeves. This allows the user to add or remove shelves without taking apart the whole unit. Eagle Group’s patented QuadTruss shelves offer increased strength and durability over similar shelves from competitors. The unit comes with leveling feet that help compensate with Quad-Adjust Wire Shelving must be placed on uneven floors.



Greystone Equipment Company offers two worktables from Eagle Group. The Flat Top, Galvanized Legs, and Undershelf style features a Uni-Lok gusset system that recesses gussets into hate channels to decrease lateral movement. A welded on hat channel reinforces the top of the worktable, and there is sound proofing between the channels and top.



For those who don’t need the undershelf, the Flat Top, Galvanized Tubular Base worktable is equipped with the same Uni-Lok gusset system, welded on hat channel, and sound proofing.



For more information on Eagle Group products, stainless steel wire racks, and mezzanines in Pennsylvania from Greystone Equipment Company visit their website or call 800-604-6901.



About Greystone Equipment Company

Greystone Equipment Company has more than 25 years of experience in the material handling and storage equipment industry, providing its clients with the highest level of quality and excellence. They represent major brands including Lista, Eagle Group, Hallowell, Cogan, Bulldog Rack Co., Lakeside, Proline, and Husky.



To learn more visit http://www.greystoneequipment.com.