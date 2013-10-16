Greystone Equipment Company Now Offering in-Plant Offices

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Greystone Equipment Company has served the greater Philadelphia area for over 25 years. In fact, Greystone has become a local industry leader as a storage solution and material handling company in Pennsylvania. Greystone Equipment Company, located in historic Ambler, PA, offers customers an array of storage systems and related products. Although Greystone specializes in modular drawer cabinets, pallet rack systems, and wire shelving; they also offer a number of other products and services. A trip to Greystone Equipment Company’s website gives customers instant access to a massive online catalog. Now, Greystone Equipment Company is offering their customers in-plant offices.



Greystone has a reputation for being a leading stainless steel shelving company in New Jersey and Philadelphia. However, Greystone can offer customer’s much more than shelving. In-plant offices are a tremendous option for customers who want a separate space without leaving the warehouse. Depending on what is being manufactured or the time of year, warehouses may house some rather uncomfortable working conditions. An in-plant office can be a great space to get work done in a more comfortable environment. Furthermore, an in-plant office can function as a break room for all employees.



In-plant offices are modular systems that can be placed virtually anywhere within a warehouse. In fact, Greystone Equipment Company can even install elevated in-plant office systems. Greystone Equipment Company provides modular office units manufactured by Panel Built Incorporated. The modular offices can be fully customized. The best thing about an in-plant office is the ability to have a clean and temperature-controlled area within the warehouse. The staff members at Greystone Equipment Company are more than happy to discuss all of the available options when considering an in-plant office.



About Greystone Equipment Company

Greystone Equipment Company has more than 25 years of experience in the material handling and storage equipment industry, providing its clients with the highest level of quality and excellence. They represent major brands including Lista, Eagle Group, Hallowell, Cogan, Bulldog Rack Co., Lakeside, Proline, and Husky.



To learn more visit http://www.greystoneequipment.com.