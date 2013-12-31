Greystone Equipment Company Now Offering Lista International Products

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Greystone Equipment Company is pleased to announce that they are now offering the full line of Lista International products. Lista International offers modular drawer cabinets and workbenches for the most efficient and effective solution for the storage of tools and parts.



Lista International offers one of the most extensive and impressive lines of workbenches, workstations, and cabinets in the specialty storage industry. They produce workbenches for technical purposes, industrial uses, and general all-purpose needs. Modular drawer cabinets will keep tool and parts clean and free from dust and particles. It will also keep them safe and secure when compared to open shelving systems. Modular drawers also keep companies organized and will promote greater efficiency. The modular drawers have separation that allows for even greater organization by either make, model, alphabetical, or any type of organization that works for the desired use. Greystone Equipment Company carries only the best in storage equipment and Lista International is no exception. The modular Drawers are all powder coated to ensure a long lasting and high quality product. They look nice, provide exceptional efficiency and come with a lifetime warranty. Greystone Equipment Company can custom design any of the Lista International modular drawer systems to best fit the needs of their customers.



Lista International also offers an impressive list of specialty products to meet the needs and provide everyday solutions. A few examples are overhead shelf cabinets, sink cabinets, seating, and mezzanines. Contact Greystone Equipment today to speak to an equipment specialist. They specialize in wire shelving, pallet racks, and modular drawer cabinets. They carry only the best lines from companies such as Bulldog Rack Co, Hallowell Lockers, Eagle Group, and many more. Contact them today for a custom quote or visit them online to view the online catalog. Feel confident that all equipment storage needs will be met and handled in the best and most professional manner with Greystone Equipment Company.



About Greystone Equipment Company

Greystone Equipment Company has more than 25 years of experience in the material handling and storage equipment industry, providing its clients with the highest level of quality and excellence. They represent major brands including Lista, Eagle Group, Hallowell, Cogan, Bulldog Rack Co., Lakeside, Proline, and Husky. ??



To learn more visit http://www.greystoneequipment.com.