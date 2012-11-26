Greystone Equipment Company Now Offers Money Saving Pallet Rack Systems

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The Interlake pallet rack system from Greystone Equipment is proud to announce their new and affordable rack systems that help businesses save money without having to sacrifice quality. This goes for all materials or products that a business needs in order to operate. Purchasing quality equipment makes it crucial when it comes to being efficient, and a business is only as good as the products and materials they provide for others. So, trying to save some money may not be worth it the long run.



Greystone Equipment also offers a number of different ways for storage options and Interlake pallet racks provides a great solution with many beneficial factors. The storage racks of Pennsylvania have a locking system built in that is a great way to prevent any injuries or accidents from occurring. Whether a business is looking for a shelving system solution for a warehouse or storage facility, they maximize the use of the space for the greatest efficiency.



Interlake pallet rack system is extremely reliable making it a safe option for anyone who is accessing items on them directly. Even at an affordable price, businesses will reap of the benefits from these storage solutions because they are long lasting and even compatible with older versions of pallet rack systems. Greystone Equipment provides storage racks in Pennsylvania for those who are looking to become organized, making their lives easier when it comes to retrieving a product or material.



About Greystone Equipment

Greystone Equipment Company has more than 25 years of experience in the material handling and storage equipment industry, providing its clients with the highest level of quality and excellence. They represent major brands including Lista, Eagle Group, Hallowell, Cogan, Bulldog Rack Co., Lakeside, Proline, and Husky.



