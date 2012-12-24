Greystone Equipment Company Now Offers Safe and Secure Hallowell Lockers

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Many individuals worry on a daily basis if their belongings are safe and secure while at the gym, office, schools, or whatever the environment may be, so that is why Greystone Equipment Company is proud to now represent the Hallowell Lockers brand. It is their goal to reassure those who constantly trust their belongings in a locker to not worry at all when it comes to storing their items.



Not only is the Hallowell locker a trusted manufacturer brand, it seemingly provides a sleek contemporary look with numerous different options available that will suit all of one’s needs. There is the premium grade steel locker, maintenance free and heavy-duty ventilation that would be great for gym lockers. As a material handling company in New Jersey, Greystone Equipment offers solutions for equipment storage that is of the highest quality and grade. Some however, may be looking for something else and more open concept for those who do not have to worry about safely securing their items. The pallet racks from New Jersey would be a great alternative and extremely durable.



The Hallowell locker is tough enough to survive years of use and heavy equipment that may be stored in the locker. Greystone Equipment provides these lockers in many different colors that will best suit the theme of the room. For those who are looking for something stronger than your typical storage locker such as work equipment or construction gear, they can find Hallowell lockers ideal for bulky equipment to be hidden away. Individuals will be sure to find one that suits all of their needs and requirements for storage needs here at Greystone Equipment.



About Greystone Equipment Company

For more than 25 years, Greystone Equipment Company has gained the experience in the material handling and storage equipment industry. They have the opportunity to offer clients storage solutions for every need with the utmost highest quality products. They represent major brands including Lista, Eagle Group, Hallowell, Cogan, Bulldog Rack Co., Lakeside, Proline, and Husky.



To learn more visit http://www.greystoneequipment.com