Greystone Manor New Years Eve 2014 Celebrates NYE with Spectacular Plans

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Los Angeles, like other major cities is home to people of culturally diverse backgrounds. Hard working citizens and NYE enthusiasts set aside December 31st as the official day to celebrate the completion of the calendar year and the welcoming of a new one. Greystone Manor NYE 2014 ( http://tiny.cc/GreystoneManorNYE ) will take place on Tuesday December 31st. Though other events will take place the same evening, Greystone has put together value packed ticket packages to entice revelers to come party.



Starting with $150 dollar general admission passes, the ticketholder maintains access to Greystone Manor New Years Eve 2014 on Tuesday, December 31st, 2013 from 9pm till close, a DJ Metric live performance, party favors, a 2014 midnight countdown and a Champagne toast. Greystone Manor NYE Seated VIP passes are also available which gives the ticketholder access to all general admission privileges, VIP priority admission and reserved seating for the entire soiree. The City of Angels will be converted into Greystone Manor NYE 2014 headquarters for one special evening and a 5 hour premium drink special will be available throughout. The hosted open bar will commence from 9 p.m. till 2 a.m.



People are expected to dress to impress at this A-list celebrity hangout. This strike of midnight celebration is a 21 years and older fete. Greystone Manor New Years Eve is located at 643 North La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. A mini buffet of Cajun spiced wings, beef sliders, spring rolls, pot stickers and more will be available starting at 10 p.m.



Regardless of the Greystone Manor NYE ticket purchased, every attendant is in store for a memorable night. More detailed information about all 18 different ticket options is available on the review page. Five of the ticket options have already sold out so pre purchasing access is strongly advised. All of the VIP group packages include drink specials and reserved seating. Ticket purchases can be made on the following website. http://lanewyearseve2014.cravetickets.com/events/greystone-manor-new-years-eve-2014



About Sheela Sharma

Sheela Sharma, a writer, entrepreneur and actress is one half of Glitz and Glam. Glitz & Glam is an LA based company that was founded in Detroit, Michigan by 2 actresses who came together to build a conglomerate business that specializes in various areas of entertainment, apparel, online promotions and consulting services. Greystone Manor New Years Eve 2014 is just one of many events promoted by the organization.



Media Contact:

Sheela Sharma

Info@LANewYearsEve2014.com

Los Angeles, CA

http://tiny.cc/GreystoneManorNYE