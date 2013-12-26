Grid CSP Offering Cloud Hosted Desktop Services, Ensures Utmost Security

Newark, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Grid CSP is now offering businesses its truly impeccable cloud hosted desktop services – ensuring better flexibility at handling work from remote locations, supplemented with superlative security features. The California-based hosted virtual desktop providers highly recommends their service to businesses willing to advance toward a better managed and super-efficient workflow.



While the cloud computing itself doesn’t require introduction, the benefits it bestows on businesses surely do. A company/enterprise – whether small or large – can always stay connected to a virtual office hosted by Grid CSP’s 24/7 active Tier-3 Data Center. Employees can thus work from anywhere in the world – creating better communication between colleagues and clients via remote devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones.



The Grid CSP Data Center is the nucleus for the overall functioning of the cloud virtual desktop services – offering secure, scalable and redundant facilities to clients all over the world. Hence, the company has taken every important measure to ensure its constant functioning. The Data Center is equipped with the modern technologies and features SSAE 16 Type 2, PCI Compliant, HIPAA auditing standard, redundant power systems and multi-carrier network, as well as 24/7 on-site monitoring and surveillance.



Furthermore, the data center is ideally located in a qualified disaster-safe zone – ensuring clients’ data will stay intact and safe from natural disasters. The data center building itself is equipped with every preventive measure to avoid any physical and virtual damages to the systems.



“Desktop environments,” says one of the chief spokespersons for Grid CSP, “can be managed by a service provider, freeing up money and resources. Leave the management to experts like us so you can focus on increasing your ROI.”



Contact Grid CSP today to know more about their cloud computing services.



About GridCSP

Grid CSP offers businesses and cloud agents on-demand access to Applications as Cloud Apps and Windows Desktops as Cloud Desktops with access from anywhere on any device. Clients can reduce their IT operating expenses and eliminate capital investments, freeing up their organization to focus on what matters the most, their business.



To know more, please visit: http://www.gridcsp.com/.