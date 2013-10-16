GridCSP Now Helping Small Companies to License Cloud Technology in Desktop Hosting

Newark, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- GridCSP now helps small and mid-sized companies financially to license cloud technology in desktop hosting. GridCSP, being a trusted and secured name in hosting virtual desktop providers, is giving an opportunity to small scale companies to launch themselves into this new world of connectivity.



GridCSP.com helps small businesses that cannot afford the luxury and security of hosted virtual desktops. They serve as an excellent provider that can host their virtual desktops in the cloud for them. They offer reliable cloud technology from Citrix, which enables a virtual desktop for all employees.



One of the representatives at GridCSP data center, while highlighting the benefits of cloud technology stated, “At Grid CSP, we understand the IT needs of small to mid-sized businesses. We know you don’t have the infrastructure to build your own cloud, and you certainly don’t want to budget for an enterprise-level IT staff. That’s why we offer reliable cloud technology virtual desktop from Citrix, which enables a virtual desktop for all your key employees. Each cloud desktop we provide is Windows-based, with all the same applications as a local server.”



These cloud hosted desktops help employees to work from home when the company needs them to, without constructing an expensive data center to their location, or break budget hiring extra IT. By hosting cloud hosted desktops in the GridCSP data center, employee productivity increases with the ability to work from anywhere.



At GridCSP, data center and delivery mechanisms are fully Netscaler secured and PCI compliant for secure processing. Boasting their security and trust at service, the company started to work with large public cloud partners such as Amazon’s EC2 service, so that each cloud desktop solution is highly compliant with the strictest privacy and security protocols.



About GridCSP

Grid CSP offers businesses and cloud agents on-demand access to Applications as Cloud Apps and Windows Desktops as Cloud Desktops with access from anywhere on any device. Clients can reduce their IT operating expenses and eliminate capital investments, freeing up their organization to focus on what matters the most, their business.



To know more, please visit: http://www.gridcsp.com/.



Contact:

37600 Central Ct. Ste. 270

Newark, CA 94560