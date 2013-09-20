GridCSP Takes Pride in Announcing Reliable and Secure Citrix Service for Its Business Clients

Newark, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- GridCSP now takes pride in announcing reliable and secure Citrix service from their most affordable and trusted name, GridCSP. Covering all types of businesses from end-user businesses, to resale enterprises, to re-distribution operations, GridCSP provides Citrix hosting that fits the needs of all types of businesses.



While highlighting the usefulness of the technology, one of the representatives at GridCSP stated, “Our Citrix virtual desktop with the newest technology, gives key players the liberty to access their business applications on the go and hence provides the best strategies for boosting business productivity.”



While further highlighting the usefulness of the virtual cloud desktop, he states, “A virtual desktop provides users access to their applications from any Internet connection, including a home computer, laptop, tablet or Smartphone. Email, financial transactions and other business processes can also be utilized on a virtual desktop, from any device the user wishes.”



The services that are being offered by GridCSP.com are very reliable and well-updated as the company has its own personal cloud storage, unlike most other cloud services that are available. The data accessibility through cloud storage is highly confidential and secured by the methods of encryption, hence giving hackers no chance to intrude inside business data.



GridCSP.com helps small businesses that cannot afford to have the luxury and security of hosted virtual desktops. They serve as an excellent provider that can host their virtual desktops in the cloud for them. They offer reliable cloud technology from Citrix, which enables a virtual desktop for all employees.



About GridCSP

GridCSP offers businesses and cloud agents on-demand access to Applications as Cloud Apps and Windows Desktops as Cloud Desktops with access from anywhere on any device. Clients can reduce their IT operating expenses and eliminate capital investments, freeing up their organization to focus on what matters the most, their business.



To know more, please visit: http://www.gridcsp.com/cloud-desktops/.



Contact Detail:

37600 Central Ct. Ste. 270

Newark, CA 94560