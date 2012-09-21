Grieving Dads: to the Brink and Back: New Book Provides Rare Glimpse Into the World of Men's Grief

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- It’s the book he wishes he never had to write. At the same time, it is the book Kelly Farley wished he had following the loss of two of his children. Having been left alone in his grief with nowhere to turn, Farley penned a book that no grieving Dad should be without.



Grieving Dads: To the Brink and Back, contains a series of lessons that Farley learned as he travelled around the world to candidly interview Fathers who have suffered the same loss as he. Steeped with survival stories, testimonies to hope and gut-wrenching accounts of despair – the lessons prove that there is a way out from the pain and grief that is natural following loss.



“As any grieving parent will tell you, there are no words to describe the hell one experiences after the death of a child,” says Farley, who is one of the only men speaking so openly and brutally honest about the subject.



He continues, “Many men have no clue how to deal with or understand the myriad emotional, mental, and physical responses experienced after the death of a child. The book focuses on how men deal with not just the loss of a child, but how we have been programmed to respond to adversity in life, "bury it deep and keep moving." Most people are not comfortable with a grown man that is showing emotions. It's looked upon as a sign of weakness.”



While he set out to help other dads, Farley didn’t expect his project to take him on an emotional and intimate journey to meet others who were suffering similar loss.



In 2009, Farley conceived the idea for Grieving Dads and started a blog to connect with others. Within days he began to receive emails from other grieving dads around the world, prompting the creation of a detailed online survey. By summer of 2010, with hundreds of responses and the realization that thousands of men were suffering in silence, Farley set off to conduct a series of face-to-face interviews.



“While there is plenty of raw emotion in this book, I encouraged every grieving dad to be candid; the stories are not exercises in self-pity nor are they studies in grief. They show that even if one reaches his physical and emotional bottom, it is possible to live through that pain and find one’s way to the other side of grief,” he adds.



Following a diligent period of composition, Farley transposed the interviews into a series of life-changing lessons that he hopes prove a saving-grace to dads who feel trapped and confined in their time of need.



“Often times my message is hard hitting and not sugar coated, but I find that most of the men I have worked with appreciate this approach. My work provides a rare glimpse into the world of men’s grief,” he concludes.



Grieving Dads: To the Brink and Back, published by Grieving Dads LLC, is available now from Amazon.



More information can also be found at the project’s official website: http://www.GrievingDads.com/



Facebook link: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Grieving-Dads-To-the-Brink-and-Back/104833776218782?ref=hl



About Kelly Farley

Kelly Farley, like many men, was caught up in the rat race of life when he experienced the loss of two children over an 18-month period. During the losses and the years that followed, he felt like he was the only dad that had ever experienced such a loss. He realized that society, for the most part, doesn’t feel comfortable with an openly grieving man. That realization inspired him to write his book Grieving Dads: To the Brink and Back.



Kelly has a passion for helping people “pick up the pieces” after a profound life event. He also works as a personal recovery coach to help people put their life back together.



Kelly lives in the suburbs of Chicago but still dreams of escaping the rat race. He enjoys spending time with his wife Christine and his four legged friend Buddy.