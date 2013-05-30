Griffin Capital Funding Announces Availability of Bond Financing for Churches

Fredericksburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Griffin Capital Funding, the world’s most well-respected church financing company, is pleased to announce the availability of bond financing for qualified churches. The church bond opportunity offered by Griffin provides the borrower with financing for up to 30 years. The funding is offered at a fixed rate with no balloons.



The church bond program requires higher fees than other alternatives offered by Griffin, but provides a viable option for those churches that require a financing option that is fully fixed or those that don’t qualify for traditional financing.



“We’re pleased to be able to offer this flexible financing option, which will allows us to serve a broader number of churches and religious institutions,” said a spokesperson for Griffin. “We strive to provide financial services for those organizations that we think are deserving, and some of those organizations may not otherwise qualify for financing opportunities, which is why we’ve developed our bond program. Our ultimate goal is to serve people of faith to the best of our ability, and bond financing allows us to do just that.”



Griffin Capital Funding has set a goal to provide $100,000,000 in loans for churches, this year alone. Church loans provided by the company range from $75,000 to $24,500,000, which was the company’s largest project to-date for the Frisco, Texas Celebration Covenant Church.



The loan services provided by Griffin are ideal for churches that seek to renovate, purchase or expand a church building, obtain a mortgage or refinance an institution. The company offers free, no obligation quotes, 24 hour condition approval on all church loans, no personal guarantees required, quick closings and personalized service.



About Griffin Capital Funding

