Griffin Capital Funding Offers Lucrative Referral Program

Fredericksburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Griffin Capital Funding, a leader in church financing, offers a lucrative referral program for other churches and the general public. If a referral from any person or church results in the successful close of a church loan, that person or church will receive ½ point; up to $10,000 per referral. The referral program is not exclusive to churches, so referrals can come from the general public. Potential referrals can be discussed with Griffin Capital Funding’s sales representatives at 800.710.6762 ext. 1 or by filling in this online form: http://www.churchloan.net/forms/referral.html.



“Griffin Capital Funding began with a vision that churches have specific church financing needs that businesses do not,” said a Griffin Capital Funding representative. “We have worked tirelessly to make that vision a reality and have become an industry leader as a result. In the same spirit of that original vision, we offer our referral rewards because we want our customers to feel like they are part of a community. We hope churches and ordinary people will take advantage of our referral program.”



On average, Griffin Capital Funding provides churches over $100,000,000 in loans each year throughout the United States. With churches of all sizes as customers, Griffin Capital Funding provides a wide range of services including loans to purchase, renovate, refinance, and construct.



About Griffin Capital Funding

Realizing that churches need and deserve specialized financial services, Griffin Capital Funding decided early on it would not treat churches like for-profit businesses. With the recognition that churches have special financial needs and constraints, Griffin Capital Funding worked collaboratively with churches across the United States to help build their places of worship. Today, Griffin Capital Funding provides over $100,000,000 each year in church financing. Such success was quickly recognized and Griffin Capital Funding was named the 49th fastest growing financial services firm in the United States by Inc. Magazine in 2008. For more information, please visit their website at http://www.churchloan.net, call them at 800.710.6762, or join them on Facebook.