Grimes Plumbing Company Golden Rule Now Installs Maxwell® Dual Flush Toilets

Des Moines, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Because a bathroom is one of the most used rooms in a house, remodeling to include updated features can add to its style, safety, and convenience, as well as increase the value of the home.



For homeowners in the Des Moines, Iowa metro area, Grimes Plumbing company Golden Rule has always been their first choice for all plumbing, heating, air conditioning, geothermic heating and cooling installation, and remodeling services. Golden Rule’s services the community using only the highest ethical standards in order to ensure customer satisfaction. The company is known for their upfront pricing; 100% satisfaction guarantee; and 24 hour, seven-day week availability.



In recent news, Golden Rule’s Plumbers in Des Moines Iowa have been proud to announce that their remodeling and plumbing services now include the installation of Maxwell® Dual Flush Gravity-Fed Toilets. The toilets come in three styles, Round Front, Elongated, and Elongated ErgoHeight™, and two colors, White and Biscuit. Both the 10 and 12 inch rough-ins of the toilet include a two-inch diameter dial flush trim, as well as an intuitive top mounted, two-button actuator.



Because the High Efficiency Toilet (HET) uses a siphonic flushing action to consistently flush solids while simultaneously cleaning the bowl—its glazed trap way and large water surface allows for maximum bowl clearing—studies show that it increases the user’s water savings.



Additionally, Maxwell® Dual Flush toilets use 600 grams of water per flush, which is about 20% less than standard 1.6 grams per flush (6.0 liters per flush) toilets. Although typical toilets cost $150, by investing $300 into a Maxwell® Dual Flush model, customers can receive returns on their investment of up to 15% each year.



As a part of their customer service policies, Golden Rule offers a variety of discounts on their projects. The company recommends that individuals interested in their Plumbing Des Moines IA services go online to schedule an appointment with one of their licensed technicians. Golden Rule is also available for emergency appointments, which individuals can schedule by calling their office.



