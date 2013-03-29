Grinding Wheels at Great Price Available at Integrity Supply, Inc.

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc is offering Norton grinding wheels at a great price. The grinding wheels and grinder blades from Norton fit a wide number of power tools and uses. Each is categorized to the machine type and application of metal, masonry, asphalt or aluminum.



The store enables customers to buy the Norton grinding wheels online at the most affordable prices. They are also able to receive free delivery on purchases of $100 or more. Talking about the store, John Colavecchio, the CEO of Integrity Supply, Inc. stated, “Integrity Supply, Inc. provides our online customers the best value and superior customer service experience. We are honest, helpful, efficient, accountable, trustworthy, and committed to profitability and service. We want our colleagues and customers to feel they will always be treated with INTEGRITY.”



The store often shares information about its products on social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+. A few of the manufacturers that are associated with this store are Purdy, Generac, Norton, Corona, 3M, Graco, Shurtape, Bullard just to name a few.



The types of products that are available at this store include roller covers, fine finish equipment, masking tape, drop cloths, portable generators, detail profile sander accessories, diamond wheels blades and many more.



Customers are also encouraged to register with the site to get updates about the most recent offers provided by the store. For customers who “like” their Facebook page, there are chances to enter to win free giveaways.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.