Grindr & Blendr Co-Founder Scott Lewallen Launches Mezic Media

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Grindr and Blendr Co-Founder Scott Lewallen today announced his departure from the company and his return to building brands and providing UI and UX design services through his independent consultancy, Mezic Media.



Lewallen, who co-founded Grindr with Joel Simkhai in 2009, acted as Senior Vice President of Product and Design at Grindr for more than three years. He oversaw the gay social app’s user experience and designed its interface and visuals, including its iconic tribal mask logo.



Grindr, which has ascended to international popularity, now boasts 6 million users in 192 countries around the world. In September 2011, Grindr launched its sister app, Blendr, with Scott again designing the interface, experience and brand identity.



“We started this journey over four years ago, and I’m proud of our accomplishments. I wish the entire team all the best,” Lewallen said. “Creating Grindr and Blendr was a fantastic experience.”



Lewallen also said he’s excited to be resurrecting his personal consultancy, Mezic Media, to pursue some exciting mobile app projects and dive back into freelance consultation with design, branding, UI/UX and mobile app creation.



“I love creating experiences that make people happy,” Lewallen said.



About Scott Lewallen

With more than 10 years of experience working in design and marketing to date, Lewallen most notably co-founded gay social app Grindr in 2009. He led the team in graphic design, development, user experience and brand presence. His previous positions include Art Director for E! Entertainment, Creative Director at Atlantis Events and Creative Consultant at supplement firm Sports Research Corporation.



Prior to Grindr, Scott started his own consulting company, Mezic Media, dedicated to designing identities for brands and creating products for clients in various industries, including health and fitness; entertainment; technology; and the LGBT community. He's re-launching Mezic effective immediately.



Born and raised in Southern California, Lewallen graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Southern California. Lewallen currently resides in Los Angeles.



