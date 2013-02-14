GripGo Is the Latest Review from YoureNotStupid.com Who Gain Plaudits for Their as Seen on TV Reviews

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Driving while holding a mobile phone isn’t just dangerous, in most countries it is also illegal. However the sad truth is that a lot of people still use their phone while they are driving. Often they do it without thinking about it. When a phone rings, our instinct is to pick it up. This thoughtless action can cost lives. However many products exist to help drivers use their phone safely behind the wheel.



One such product, recently reviewed by YoureNotStupid.com, is the GripGo Hands Free Phone Mount, a device designed to hold a mobile phone in a convenient place while driving. This allows the user to operate the phone on speakerphone setting while having both hands free to control the vehicle.



YoureNotStupid.com has received a huge amount of praise for their honest and insightful reviews of “As Seen On TV” products, and the Grip Go Hands Free Phone Mount is one of the most recent items that they have assessed.



Their review is concise, but that only adds to its usefulness. It quickly evaluates all of the most relevant features of the device, presenting the information in a clear and easy to understand way.



The review starts off by fully describing the Grip Go Mount, and then moves on to a rundown of the positive aspects of the product as well as the negative ones. The review is completely impartial, and goes into as much detail about the drawbacks of the device as it does the good points.



A spokesperson for YoureNotStupid.com: “We set up our website to critically evaluate some of the most popular “As Seen On TV” products. The infomercials and ads for these products make them look like the best thing since sliced bread, but consumers, as our website name suggests, aren’t stupid enough to just swallow all of the marketing whole. They want to find out for themselves which of these products are genuinely worth buying and which are duds, and that’s where we come in. We fill our site with independent reviews of products, testing them exhaustively until we can deliver an informed and impartial opinion to our website’s visitors as we did with our GripGo reviews. We pride ourselves on being the best buying guide online for “As Seen On TV” products”



