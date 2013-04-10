Gripping Novel by Korean War Soldier Depicts Often-Forgotten Period of World History

Cary, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Remindful of James Jones’ acclaimed novel ‘From Here to Eternity’ and “with a style reminiscent of Herman Wouk’s ‘Winds of War’,” author Emmett E Slake’s , ‘In Arms and Idleness’ is a bold and raw fusion of fact and fiction. Using reflections of his own experiences in Korea and Japan, the novel traces the tragic paths of two young American soldiers caught up in the cross-currents of history. Slake’s compelling tale illuminates a shrouded historical time and place that has rarely been authoritatively portrayed in the realm of fiction. This novel effectively fills that void with style and substance in an entertaining fashion.



Synopsis:



One June day at the mid-point of the twentieth century, the uneasy peace that had settled over the "Land of the Morning Calm" was shattered by an act of aggression. Not far away, on the "Islands of the Rising Sun," the first tremors of conflict were felt. In reaction to the vague threat, an Army of occupation from a previous war was ordered into action, forever altering the lives of those called upon to respond.



This novel is a gripping account of the early stages of the Korean War, candidly presented without pretense or heroic embellishment. Also related in stark detail are the sordid aspects of garrison duty in Japan, graphically expressed with little sentimentality. The story features a distinctive cast of military and civilian characters, whose domain extends from the streets of Yokohama, to the halls of the Dai Ichi Building, to the treacherous landscape of Korea.



The author concedes that the book’s narrative crosses over with his own life, but explains, “Fiction is fantasy that expresses the least degree of truth.”



“It’s a story of two young American soldiers who, from a common starting point, diverge towards their separate fates, one heroic and the other treasonous. I believe it’s a unique blend of history with a fictional flourish that should stir the memories of those who were there and introduce the unacquainted to an all but forgotten time and place,” says Slake.



Continuing, “The book is a version of events that often conflict with commonly accepted views about the Korean War. The contrast is intended. In the absence of any notable fiction about that war, I offer the novel as my own humble version of how things were from the point of view of a soldier—who was there.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of favorable reviews.



“IN ARMS AND IDLENESS vividly evokes occupied post-WWII Japan and the Korean War with well-researched details and character-driven drama,” said Jodi McMaster, for IndieReader.



Kirkus Reviews were equally as impressed, saying, “An unflinching picaresque of finding love and sanity in a place that was anything but The Land of the Morning Calm.”



“The book will appeal to anyone interested in the beginning of the Korean conflict, has an interest in this period of Asian history, or simply likes a good story. Highly recommended.” Terry Shoptaugh, Military Writers Society.



‘In Arms and Idleness’ is available now in E-book format.



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.inarmsandidleness.com



About the Author: Emmett E. Slake

The author of In Arms and Idleness, Emmett E. Slake, served in the United States Army for thirty years and is a veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was stationed overseas for eighteen years. Eleven years in the Far East (Japan/Korea/Laos/Vietnam/Okinawa) and seven years in Europe (Germany). He resides in Cary, North Carolina.