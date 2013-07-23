Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Griseofulvin (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Griseofulvin (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



The publisher has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, Griseofulvin (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. Dermatophytic onychomycosis (DO) is characterized as being a fungal infection of the nail. Infection can involve the nail unit (nail matrix, nail bed, or nail plate). DO isnt considered life-threatening, however can cause patients to experience discomfort, pain, and may cause physical and occupational limitations. DO patients can be identified as having thick or brittle nails along with discoloration (white and opaque). Physicians currently use direct microscopy and fungal culture tests to ensure correct diagnosis and treatment are achieved. Risk factors such as advanced age, pre-existing diabetes, or immunocompromised systems can increase the incidence of DO in patients. Current therapies consist of generics that offer substantial efficacy but sub-par safety profiles. A new wave of therapies is expected to offer topical options for patients who are unable to withstand existing generic options. These therapies are also expected to drive an increase in total drug treatment rates in the US market.



Griseofulvin is a mitotic inhibitor that treats DO by binding to the microtubules of dermatophytes and inhibiting cellular mitosis, which arrests cell division. It was first marketed in 1984 as Grifulvin V in suspension form by Ortho Pharmaceutical Corporation. Griseofulvin is among the first generation of antifungal agents and functions as a fungistatic agent rather than as a fungicidal agent, which makes it hard for it to compete against newer drugs, such as terbinafine and itraconazole. Griseofulvin does not have a broad spectrum of activity and is only effective against dermatophyte-related onychomycosis. Its low efficacy is related to its relatively low affinity for keratin, the protein that makes up the nail, as well as its exceedingly short half-life.



Scope



- Overview of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Griseofulvin including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Griseofulvin for the US from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Griseofulvin performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Griseofulvin from 2012 to 2022 in the US



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127713/griseofulvin-dermatophytic-onychomycosis-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###