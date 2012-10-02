GrizzlyGadgets.com Releases New Carbon Fiber Protective Case for iPhone 4

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- As many iPhone owners know, cases are a necessary part of owning an iPhone. Dropping an iPhone from any height can cause the screen to crack or lead to a myriad of other problems with the device. The right case helps protect the screen and ensure that users don’t break their expensive devices because of a simple mistake.



One site, GrizzlyGadgets.com, has been getting a lot of attention lately for their large range of iPhone cases. They recently released a new line of carbon fiber cases for the iPhone 4. These cases are designed to protect the iPhone while giving users a comfortable tactile holding experience. Since the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S have the same design, the carbon fiber cases will appeal to users of both devices.



A spokesperson for Grizzly Gadgets explained why the company chose to use carbon fiber in its case design:



“Any carbon fiber iPhone 4 case looks incredibly cool. They feature a sleek exterior and smooth, rounded edges. Our carbon fiber cases also come in a variety of colors and designs that will appeal to a wide range of consumers. Some carbon fiber cases are black and futuristic looking, while others feature colored edges and other design tweaks. Although the designs are incredibly stylish they are also very functional as carbon fiber is incredible durable.”



The carbon fiber cases are the latest addition to the Grizzly Gadgets range which boasts hundreds of cases. Each product listing is replete with high quality digital imagery plus full product description and features.



A spokesperson explained the genesis of the site:



“As good as the iPhone is, a case is a necessity. Unfortunately as consumers we were frustrated when looking for cases as each retailer had a small range and they were often very similar. Our frustrations as a consumer led us to launch Grizzly Gadgets. We have achieved our aim of having a vast range of cases in styles to meet almost any consumers taste. Our in-house buyers watch the market very closely so we can add the newest and best designs as soon as they become available. Initially the cases were for protection and style but now many of the cases have additional functions such as the case that features a special camera lens that turns an ordinary iPhone 4 camera into a wide angle or super macro camera. With the ever changing market we can only see the range of cases expanding.”



Grizzly Gadget also features a range of cases for other versions of the iPhone as well as the iPad. The site also offers numerous cases for devices made by Samsung, HTC, Blackberry, and other manufacturers. Grizzly Gadget’s drive to be the number one choice for Smartphone cases has led them to launch a number of initiatives. This includes 24/7 customer service and free shipping on all orders over $50.



About GrizzlyGadgets.com

GrizzlyGadgets.com offers a selection of cases for a number of different types of electronics, including the iPhone, iPad, HTC, Samsung, and Blackberry smartphones. The company recently released a selection of new carbon fiber iPhone 4 cases. For more information, please visit: http://grizzlygadgets.com