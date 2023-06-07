NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Groceries Home Delivery Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Groceries Home Delivery market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Amazon Fresh (United States), Peapod LLC (United States), Walmart Inc. (United States), Thrive Market (United States), Fresh Direct, LLC. (United States), Google Shopping (United States), Mercato, Inc. (United States), Instacart (United States), Good Eggs, Inc. (United States), Farmigo (United States), Super Maids (United States), Grofers (India)



Definition:

The global groceries home delivery market is expected to witness the rise throughout the forecasted period due to the rising digitalization, need for time efficiency, and the prevailing global pandemic situation. The use of application-based grocery home delivery services is high and with the surging e-commerce market, the market will continue to flourish. However, the economic slowdown because of this pandemic environment might hinder the grocery home delivery market.



Market Trends:

Increasing Use of Groceries Home Delivery for Safety from the Global Pandemic Situation

Growing Application-based Groceries Home Delivery Orders



Market Drivers:

Growing Digitalisation Around the Globe

The Demand for Home Delivery Services for Saving Time



Market Opportunities:

The Emerging Social Media Groceries Home Delivery Services

Surging E-commerce Market



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies:

On 29th August 2019, Mercato announced its partnership with DoorDash, the largest and fastest-growing on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery in more than 4,000 cities in the United States and Canada. As Mercato's preferred partner, DoorDash will fulfill the majority of Mercato's grocery delivery orders.

On 24th March 2020, Super Maids is house cleaning service providers, and recently they have announced the grocery delivery and shopping service. Superb Maids is now offering grocery delivery and essential shopping service. Currently, most people have to limit being in public due to COVD-19 and other bugs. The traditional grocery delivery services are overloaded, severely backlogged, and lack sanitary practices to limit the exposure. Superb Maids co-owner Elena Ledoux said the service employs fully insured and sanitary delivery people.



The Global Groceries Home Delivery Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Order (Application-based, Web-based, Phone Call), Grocery Product (Beverages, Bakery, Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Breakfast Foods, Dairy Products, Frozen Foods, Others), Payment Method (Online Wallets, Debit/Credit Cards, Cash on Delivery, Others), Means of Transport (Two Wheeler, Four Wheeler)



Global Groceries Home Delivery market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



