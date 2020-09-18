Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Grocery Delivery Software Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



Key players in the global Grocery Delivery Software market

Instacart (United States), Shipt (United States), Burpy Inc. (United States), FreshDirect (United States), Peapod Online Grocer, LLC (United States), goPuff (United States), GrocerKey (United States) and Rappi (Colombia)



Grocery delivery software automates the delivery of groceries and food to home from the grocery store. It is widely used by grocery stores as a large number of customers are present in the mobile or online platform. This software is like a restaurant or on-demand catering software, but this is specially designed for grocery ordering and shopping. This platform can be integrated with the e-commerce platform with the payment gateway software.



Market Trend

- Introduction of Analytics and Scheduled Delivery Options in Grocery Delivery Software



Market Drivers

- Demand for Automation in Grocery Shopping

- Growing Demand for Fast Home Delivery Services



Opportunities

- Growing Demand for the Grocery Delivery Software from the Pandemic Affected Region of the World



Restraints

- Lack of Physical Presence Might Result in Low-Quality Grocery Items

- Cyber Safety Related Risks Associated with Grocery Delivery Software



Challenges

- Technical Issues with the Grocery Delivery Software



The Global Grocery Delivery Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Household, Restaurants, Cafes, Others), Payment Option (Cash on Delivery, Card Payment, Mobile Wallet, Others), Platform (Mobile, Laptop, Desktop, Others), Deployment (Cloud Based, Web Based)



