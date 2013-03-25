Grocery Manufacturing Association Event This Week Includes TraceGains

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- TraceGains (www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



TraceGains is exhibiting and sponsoring the Grocery Manufacturers Association Science Forum being held at Marriott Wardman Park, Washington, DC on April 1-5, 2013. Titled, “Connecting Sound Science and Responsible Solutions”, the Science Forum will once again be the premier event for food, beverage and consumer product professionals to learn the latest government and industry intelligence on the regulatory, scientific and health issues shaping the global CPG industry .



GMA will host nationally and internationally respected keynote speakers with sessions covering focus areas such as:



- Global Trade and Supply Chain Safety

- Science Leadership

- Product Safety Regulations

- Health and Wellbeing

- Ingredient Safety

- Processing Technology

- Legislative and Regulatory Updates



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://tracegains.com

Marc Simony, Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400