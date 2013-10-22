Grocery Retail Industry in Poland 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Grocery Retail in Poland 2013



Find out what Polish consumers think about the grocery retail market.



Report reveals survey responses, growth data and forecasts for development 2013-2016.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/grocery-retail-in-poland-2013



The grocery retail sector in Poland is changing as a result of economic and demographic factors, trends and an ever-increasing number of influences. Grocery producers, processors and distributors, as well as companies that support the retail industry with products, services and technology are interested in the prognosis for Polands economic recovery and expansion and the results that recovery will produce for grocery retail chains, franchises and other retailers.



Thats why professionals dedicated to this market are reading the PMR publication Grocery retail in Poland 2013, Market analysis and development forecasts for 2013-2016. This eleventh edition document offers a complete market review for first time readers, and for repeat clients, critical updates on key companies and their recent and planned activities for the period to 2016.



This publication provides insightful answers to the questions managers and executives have been asking about the market, such as: which companies have prospered despite difficult economic conditions? How has market share changed in recent months? What is the total number of supermarkets, hypermarkets and discount retailers? Which segments tally the highest sales figures and what are companies planning in terms of expansion in the years ahead? Where supermarkets, hypermarkets and discount stores are located across Poland and its cities?



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/177023



The report describes conditions in the market such as value, structure and outlook for expansion, while providing in-depth coverage and analysis of more than 30 of the top companies, including M&A activity, total number of stores and preferred locations for the opening of new outlets. It identifies the most profitable chains and franchises and takes an inside look at plans to expand and rebrand their operations, their distribution and logistics procedures and predictions for change in market share. Data representations offer useful information such as the sales level per square metre of chain store space and the comparison of grocery retail stores per one million consumers in the Polish market.



This document contains the results of a consumer survey conducted by PMR and focused on shopping preferences, recent changes in purchasing habits and more. Carefully calculated forecasts prepared by expert analysts predict market growth by segment, new investments, distribution channels and upcoming trends that will affect profitability and impact expansion during the period from 2013-2016.



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/177023



Grocery retail in Poland 2013, Development forecasts for 2013-2016 contains the information professionals need most when preparing for market entry, researching the competition, seeking out M&A partners, assessing potential investment value and preparing corporate performance reports. This comprehensive source of fresh market information keeps manufacturers, processors, distributors and financial services providers and consultants updated on the latest market activities, opportunities and consumer attitude and behaviour patterns key requirements in maintaining a complete understanding of this volatile industry.



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