Fast Market Research recommends "Grocery Retailers in Argentina" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- In 2013, purchases in nearby stores became more tempting as a result of falling consumption and deteriorating purchasing power. Once a month visits to hypermarkets and supermarkets are becoming less common. Increasingly, more consumers prefer to purchase only what is necessary via quick visits to smaller outlets. As a result of falling consumption and rising consumer cautiousness, large stores are losing sales share to stores located in surrounding areas, which have expended rapidly in Argentina in recent years. Several chains made significant investments in opening convenience stores during 2012 and 2013. Undoubtedly, Carrefour was the fastest growing player with the acquisition of the Eki chain, whose outlets were modernised and transformed into convenience stores under the name Carrefour Express. However, other chains such as Casino Guichard-Perrachon with Mini Libertad and the new Wal-Mart Supermarkets are also responding to this trend.
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Competitive Landscape
Carrefour Argentina led grocery retailer sales in 2013 with a value share of 6%. The company recorded strong growth in the convenience stores channel due to its conversion of the Eki chain, which it acquired in mid-2012 and rebranded as Carrefour Express. While Carrefour Express recorded current retail value growth of 75% in 2013, supermarkets recorded growth of 28% and hypermarkets recorded growth of just 23%.
Industry Prospects
Changes in consumer buying habits observed in 2013 will have a significant impact on grocery retailers in the short term. Large chains will continue adapting and reforming their outlets given the strong demand expected in stores nearby at the expense of local supermarkets and hypermarkets. Chains like Carrefour, Jumbo, Wal-mart and Cencosud have major plans to open stores over the forecast period and will compete directly with small independent grocers.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Grocery Retailers industry in Argentina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Grocery Retailers industry in Argentina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Grocery Retailers in Argentina market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
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