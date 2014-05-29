Fast Market Research recommends "Grocery Retailers in Bosnia-Herzegovina" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Grocery retailers in Bosnia-Herzegovina returned to growth in terms of selling space and retail sales during 2013. As weak as the economy was in 2012, it was not the main reason for the decline of grocery retailers. A couple of large retailers underwent a comprehensive restructuring of their businesses in light of industry consolidation processes and new strategic directions: Delhaize closed four hypermarkets and two discounter outlets, Drvopromet was taken over by Mercator BH, Amko Komerc and Skafa took over most of the outlets previously operated by Merkur BH, while NIS Petrol took over forecourt retailer outlets from OMV BH. All these processes and the weak economy resulted in the decline of grocery retailing in 2012. During 2013, there were no major shifts in retailers' activities due to business consolidation and other strategic activities.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Competitive Landscape
Konzum, Bingo and Mercator were the leading grocery retailers in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2013 with value shares of 14%, 8% and 6% respectively. These companies had superior access to financing sources (i.e. cheap long-term loans from EBRD) which they relied on for fuelling growth during the review period.
Industry Prospects
The trends that shaped grocery retailing in Bosnia-Herzegovina during the review period are expected to continue into the forecast period. Modern grocery retailers will continue to grow while traditional grocery retailers will decline. By 2014, we expect to see modern grocery retailers outgrowing traditional grocery retailers in sales value terms. Further into the forecast period, the decline of traditional retailers is likely to slow down and perhaps reverse as they adapt to the changing environment, either by imitating the modern retailers or by specialising in areas not covered by the modern retailers.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Grocery Retailers industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Grocery Retailers industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Grocery Retailers in Bosnia-Herzegovina market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retailing in Poland
- Retailing in Mexico
- Retailing in China
- Retailing in Indonesia
- Retailing in the Czech Republic
- Retailing in Russia
- Retailing in Slovakia
- Retailing in the United Kingdom
- Retailing in Hungary
- Retailing in Norway