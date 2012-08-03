"Grocery Retailers in Bulgaria" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Grocery Retailers in Bulgaria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Grocery retailers in Bulgaria focuses mainly on hypermarkets and supermarkets. During 2011, the major developments in grocery retailers were the expansion of multinational chained hypermarkets such as Kaufland and Billa and the entry of new multinational players such as Carrefour and Lidl, each of which quickly opened a number of outlets in all major Bulgarian cities. Having already saturated demand in Sofia and Bulgaria's two other major cities Varna and Plovdiv, Bulgaria's leading grocery...
Euromonitor International's Grocery Retailers in Bulgaria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
